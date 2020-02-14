As residents of Washington state, we are lucky to live in a place with an abundance of natural beauty. In the time that I’ve lived here, there has never been a summer when our campgrounds and hiking trails weren’t full of families enjoying all our state has to offer.
Part of appreciating our natural resources is preserving them, which I why it is incumbent on our Legislature to support climate-pollution limits and pass House Bill 2311 and Senate Bill 6272.
As we enjoy the outdoors, we can’t be passive bystanders as the prevalence of wildfires and landslides increases every year. With a federal government incapable of responding to the climate crisis, we must take action at the state level to preserve the environment for future generations. Our representatives have the power and the responsibility to make a difference for our children’s future.
Rebecca Szper, Seattle