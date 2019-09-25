I’m a high school senior, and I co-wrote the letter to Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau and Seattle School Board urging them to excuse absences for the climate strike. The Seattle Times published an article about this.
I read more than 100 comments posted on the article online, most of which were trash-talking students. Some said teenagers are stupid and whiny, and if we really cared, we should write a 5,000-word scientific research essay on climate change and then go get excused absences.
While we are advocating for a very important cause, we are still kids. We aren’t climate scientists, and we shouldn’t have to be. There’s already plenty of research showing that climate change is an imminent threat (see the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report). But people in power are refusing to act and continue to support fossil-fuel companies, which is why millions of young people around the world participated in the strike.
I want to grow up and have a career and all that, but I shouldn’t have to wait until then to have a voice or opinion.
Fran Shannon, Seattle