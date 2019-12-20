Gen Z Seattle University student Brandon McWilliams addressed our “dithering leaders” and spoke to the fears of younger generations facing the climate crisis.
Apocalypse stories are so entertaining because they play on our existential fears of being wiped out. In the same way, the social, political and climate maelstrom we’re in is toggling every one of our common human fears. The difference is, we’re not in a movie.
Many older generations are feeling the fear of being left out — even their entire existences invalidated — when young people tell them to step aside, that they aren’t doing anything and have only served to harm this planet so, “thank you, next.” Young people are understandably angry and frightened about a future that has been robbed from them; that’s real and undeniable. Yet it is ultimately not helpful to say step aside, we young people have this so go away. (Where would they go?)
We need everyone. We need constructive, nonpartisan collaboration — even, and especially with, our leaders who hold so much power. We need solutions everyone helps create. We need all to help write our future script.
Luke Henkel, Seattle