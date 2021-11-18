Re: “Travel and climate: Rethink luxury pleasures” [Nov. 18, Northwest Voices]:
The letter writer says we shouldn’t travel because flying contributes to global warming. True, but the solution to global warming requires an extraordinary level of global cooperation, which is facilitated by an understanding of how others are adapting to climate change and the empathy that we develop in interactions with other cultures and people.
When we travel, we leave our cars behind and visit places that have learned to cope using far less fossil fuels than we do. This experience will help us be better advocates for policies that reduce our carbon use when we return.
Jeff Watt, Bellevue
