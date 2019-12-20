Re: “It’s our turn to fix the climate future we’ve inherited” [Dec. 14, Opinion]:
I agree that our leadership has failed to give a response or, more importantly, a plan to address climate change. However, what does writer Brandon McWilliams mean by “step back”? Democratically elected bodies need to be persuaded, and many, many of my baby-boomer age are active on this prospect. I am as much for action as McWilliams.
So, instead of moving aside, I suggest we take our fate in our hands together. I am absolutely in favor of having the young generation leading this endeavor since it is the most affected.
Joachim Veith, M.D., Kirkland