CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer and Florida State beat Virginia 64-63 in a wild finish on Saturday.
Florida State hadn't led since it made the opening bucket and trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half. Trailing 59-50 with 2:19 remaining, Cleveland scored seven points during an 11-2 surge that tied it at 61 with six seconds left. Armaan Franklin then took the ensuing inbounds pass, dribbled the floor and made a pullup jumper near the free-throw line for what looked like the game winner for Virginia with 0.4 seconds remaining.
Following a Seminole timeout, Harrison Prieto threw a strike to Cleveland, who caught the ball just past the half-court line and then tossed up the game winner that hit nothing but net.
Cleveland finished with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting and was just 1 of 2 from distance. Prieto added a pair of 3-pointers and had 14 points for Florida State (15-13, 8-10 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Jayden Gardner scored 21 points to lead Virginia (17-12, 11-8). Franklin was 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and finished with 13 points.
The Cavaliers shot 54% (13 of 24) from the field in the first half to build a 34-29 lead at the break. They opened the second on a 14-5 surge, capped by a Kadin Shedrick dunk, for a 48-37 advantage with 10:56 remaining. The Cavs shot just 28% (9 of 32) from the field and missed eight 3-point attempts in the second half.
