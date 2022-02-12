HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Keon Clergeot had 28 points as Southeastern Louisiana narrowly defeated Houston Baptist 89-84 on Saturday.
Jalyn Hinton had 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Southeastern Louisiana (14-12, 9-3 Southland Conference). Gus Okafor added 12 points.
Brycen Long scored a career-high 26 points and had six steals for the Huskies (8-14, 4-8). Khristion Courseault scored a career-high 22 points. Zion Tordoff had 11 points.
Darius Lee, the Huskies' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 17 points per game, had seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.
The Lions improve to 2-1 against the Huskies on the season. In the most recent matchup, Houston Baptist defeated Southeastern Louisiana 93-80 last Saturday.
