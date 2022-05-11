CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has added Boston College transfer Brevin Galloway to its men's basketball roster.
Galloway is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound guard who is from Anderson, South Carolina. Next year will be Galloway's sixth in college.
Galloway started his career at the College of Charleston and moved as a graduate transfer to the Eagles and first-year coach Earl Grant, who was his coach in Charleston.
Galloway played 25 games for the Eagles, averaging 8.3 points. He was second on the team with 44 3-pointers.
Tigers coach Brad Brownell said Galloway will add experience to his club, along with his outside shooting. His addition is “such a great fit not just for us, but for him as well,” Brownell said.
Galloway's brother, Braden, played four seasons as a tight end for Clemson football from 2018-21.
