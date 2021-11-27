DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Cedric Henderson Jr. dunked with under two minutes left to give Campbell the cushion it needed to hold off Stetson, 60-58 on Saturday.
Rob Perry scored at the basket and hit a 3-pointer with :20 left to get the Hatters within two, but no closer.
Ricky Clemons registered 14 points to lead Campbell (5-1). Henderson had 14 and Messiah Thompson added 12 points. Austin McCullough had six rebounds.
Perry had 19 points for the Hatters (2-3). Chase Johnston added 15 points. Christiaan Jones had 13 points and six rebounds.
