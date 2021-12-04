TACOMA — Cinderella’s slipper shattered into so many shards of glass on Saturday afternoon.
The third-seeded Quilcene Rangers, playing for their first Class 1B (eight-man) state football championship, had their fairy tale unceremoniously ended by perennial power Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Mount Tahoma High School.
The top-seeded Warriors scored on six of their first seven possessions and ran away with their third title in the last six played, 50-20. It is the seventh championship overall for Almira/Coulee-Hartline, and the third for coach Brandon Walsh in 23 seasons at the helm.
“It’s the championship. You never expect it to be like that,” Walsh said. “That said, this is such a great group of kids and we have so many weapons. We knew if we played hard and executed well, there was a chance we could run away from them a little bit.”
Grady Murray scored three times while Parker Roberts also added three touchdowns, the last a 25-yard reception from Dane Isaak that triggered the running-clock mercy rule after the first possession of the third quarter.
“We spend a lot of time in the weight room getting stronger, and we were able to show it today,” Murray said. “Showing how quick we are. We’re thankful to be able to show what we worked for.”
By the time Quilcene (10-2) finally got on the scoreboard, with 3:04 left to play in the third quarter, ACH already led 44-0. The Rangers scored on a 29-yard touchdown connection from Nathan Kieffer to Ashton Johnston.
The Warriors (12-0) had built the lead with explosiveness, not possession. Quilcene actually possessed the ball for nearly three times as long in the first half (17 minutes, 36 seconds) as ACH (6:24).
But with five touchdowns — four of which were from 62 yards away or longer — the Warriors took a 36-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“That’s the thing about this team,” Walsh said. “They are so fast. Dane Isaak and Grady Murray and Parker Roberts — we just have so many weapons. And it’s been that way all year.”
Quilcene actually moved the ball well for much of the first half but came away with nothing to show for three drives that reached the Warriors' 21-yard line or closer.
Quilcene senior Bishop Budnek finished with 134 yards on 19 carries and two scores. Roberts led all rushers with 157 yards on just five rushes for the Warriors, who outgained the Rangers 429-275 overall.
“At the end of the day, I didn’t know if we were going to win or lose," Budnek said. "I just wanted to walk off this field having played 100%, giving all effort that I had. I accomplished that today.”
