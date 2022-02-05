PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jack Clark and Jhamir Brickus scored 18 points apiece as La Salle edged past George Mason 83-78 on Saturday.
Josh Nickelberry added 17 points for the Explorers, while Clifton Moore chipped in 15 and also had five blocks.
D'Shawn Schwartz had 17 points for the Patriots (11-9, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Devon Cooper added 16 points. Xavier Johnson had 16 points and eight assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.