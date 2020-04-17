NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published April 6, 2020 about a celebrity doctor’s apology for playing down the coronavirus, The Associated Press gave an inaccurate description of one of the people quoted, Sharyl Attkisson. Attkisson is an investigative reporter and managing editor who hosts the Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Sunday-morning show “Full Measure.” She wrote a piece about alleged news media bias against conservatives for “Just the News,” a website created by John Solomon, the former AP reporter known for attempts to uncover wrongdoing in Ukraine by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. In an email, she has disputed AP’s description of her as a conservative columnist.
Sheila Hagar
