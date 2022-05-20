Re: “Thomas says Supreme Court leak has eroded trust in institution” [May 15, Nation & World]:
Justice Clarence Thomas states his concern about eroded trust on the U.S. Supreme Court and emphasizes that he wants to be free to make his own choices.
Wow! I didn’t realize how much I agreed with his world view. I too, like to make my own choices, especially around my health and my body. He also states he’s very concerned about those who peacefully picketed outside justices’ houses. Again, I totally agree. Certainly I would not like the body that houses my heart, my mind and my soul to be invaded by others who think that they have a right to come inside without permission.
Joan Neville, Seattle
