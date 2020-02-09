PULLMAN — CJ Elleby had never beaten his hometown Huskies during his first two seasons at Washington State.
The former Cleveland High star entered Sunday’s game 0-4 against Washington, but made sure the Cougars were going to end their losing streak.
Behind Elleby’s career-high 34 points, Washington State powered past its cross-state rival 79-67 in front of at Beasley Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
The Cougars handed the Huskies (12-12, 2-9 Pac-12) their sixth straight loss while improving to 14-10, 5-6.
Elleby was sensational on Sunday while connecting on 9 of 16 field goals, including 6 of 9 three-pointers. He also had 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 37 minutes.
In addition to Elleby, the Huskies were victimized by WSU’s other Seattle-area standout Noah Williams. The former O’Dea High finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three steals.
Washington State led 46-45 before blowing the game open with a decisive 14-5 spurt in which Elleby scored 10 points.
Williams stole a pass from Marcus Tsohonis and raced the other way for a fastbreak dunk to cap the run and give the Cougars a 60-50 lead with 9:37 remaining.
The Huskies took advantage of a three-minute WSU scoring drought in which the home team missed 10 straight shots to trim their deficit to 65-59 with less than two minutes left.
Washington pulled within four points (69-65) after Nahziah Carter’s layup, but Elleby made sure the Cougars didn’t relent and scored four of the next six points for WSU.
Carter finished with a team-high 18 points while Jaden McDaniels, who came off the bench for the third time in the past four games, had 16 points.
Tsohonis tallied 13 points and Isaiah Stewart 11 for UW.
Note
- Washington State honored former coach George Raveling during a halftime ceremony and hung a banner in the rafters bearing his name.