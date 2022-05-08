MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City will have to cope without injured defenders Rúben Dias, Kyle Walker and John Stones for the final three matches of the Premier League title run-in.
Dias came off at halftime of City's 5-0 rout of Newcastle on Sunday with a hamstring problem and had to be replaced by the 37-year-old Fernandinho, who is leaving at the end of the season.
Walker was forced off in the second half of Wednesday’s Champions League loss at Real Madrid with fresh ankle problems. Stones has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.
City manager Pep Guardiola said the trio was out for the rest of the season after the win over Newcastle that sent City three points ahead of Liverpool with three games to go.
