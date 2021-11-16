Re: “Seattle needs a hero to save beloved Cinerama” [Nov. 10, Opinion]:
The Cinerama movie theater has personal significance for me. In 1999, while it was being renovated, I pulled some friends together to advocate for installing captioning technology for the first time in this iconic theater.
I had just discovered captioning when I saw “Titanic” in a Los Angeles theater in 1997. This was a watershed moment for me as a person with a profound hearing loss: For the first time in my life, I could finally understand the dialogue in a first-run movie. I was inspired to bring captioning to Seattle and successfully worked with Vulcan to install this amazing captioning system, which would later spread to other movie theaters in the city.
The Cinerama was the first movie theater to champion accessibility, and for that I will be forever grateful. I sincerely hope, in this city with enormous amounts of wealth and resources, that a hero steps forward to save Cinerama.
Elizabeth Ralston, MPH, Seattle, accessibility consultant
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.