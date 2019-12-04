As the holiday season begins, so does the season of holiday baking. We've pulled together some of our best cookie recipes from the pages of The Seattle Times from the past few years.
If you're planning on going the classic route, this recipe for a quintessential chocolate chip cookie should do the trick.
Here's a list of 10 of our favorite holiday candy and cookie recipes, including such goodies as Bacon Fat Gingersnaps and Salty-Sweet Peanut Butter Sandies. A reminder for anyone nervous to try them out:
Holiday baking isn’t as scary as it seems. And with a bit of patience and the right equipment, the benefits outweigh any extra hassle.
Plus, homemade candy and cookies make great, one-of-a-kind gifts, especially for those hard-to-shop-for family members.
If you're still looking for the perfect Christmas cookie recipe, here are eight more options to try out, including Secret Honey Nut Cookies, a Coconut-Chai Meringue Breakaway and cinnamon cookies.
If you're looking for a darker, less fluffy option, this chocolate sablé from Shaun McCrain at Ballard's Copine might be for you. These cookies are such a treat, food writer Jackie Varriano calls them "the only cookie recipe you need this holiday season."
It’s a little like a shortbread in that it’s got plenty of butter, but it also has a crisp, almost sandy quality to it — which is where it gets its name, as sablé in French translates to sand. Also, there’s nearly a third of a cup of cocoa powder in it, making this cookie the dark, adult Oreo of your dreams.
If you're traveling this winter, you'll have the chance to try out one of Rebekah Denn’s favorite cookies. These decadent S'mores cookies are available at Dish D’Lish, a Sea-Tac airport cafe by celebrity chef Kathy Casey. If you aren't heading to the airport anytime soon, you can try making them at home with this recipe.
Millet is making its way from bird feeders to baked goods. Luckily, we have a recipe for scrumptious Cinnamon-Coconut Chocolate Chunk Cookies with a not-so-secret ingredient.
For various reasons — some good, some intimidating — we’re all soon likely to become more familiar with the tiny seed.
Millet is nutritious. It can be productive even under harsh growing conditions and on marginal land, as Washington State University researchers wrote in one paper on the variety known as proso millet. It’s got a short growing season, and it’s heat-tolerant and drought-resistant.
For a sweet and spicy treat, try out this Spiced Steen's Cookie. It's like a molasses cookie, but packed with extra flavors and spices. It calls for cane syrup, a more traditional sweetener in the South than corn syrup.
It’s richer and yet not as sweet-tasting as corn syrup, says Heather Earnhardt, who swears by Steen’s in her professional kitchens — The Wandering Goose in Seattle and the Tokeland Hotel on Willapa Bay — as well as in her own home.
“It has a smoky-sweet, buttered-toast flavor,” she says. What does she use it for?
That’s the wrong question. What doesn’t she use it for?
With all these recipes to try out, you might be tempted to sneak bites of cookie dough, even though you probably know better. Thankfully, we now have safely edible cookie dough.
There may or may not be a Santa Claus, but there are new options for licking a spoonful of raw dough. Edible cookie dough — generally egg-free and made with heat-treated flour — has become a trend that’s more than a consolation prize.'