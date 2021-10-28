LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic has resumed training with Chelsea ahead of a weekend match at winless Newcastle, the English Premier League club said Thursday.
The 23-year-old Pulisic has not featured since Aug. 14, when he scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the league season.
The American forward injured an ankle while on international duty in early September — his sixth significant injury in his two-plus years at Chelsea.
Chelsea posted a brief update on returning players — Pulisic, N’Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta — along with photos of them at training.
The Premier League leader plays Newcastle at St. James' Park on Saturday.
