LOS ANGELES (AP) — Natalie Chou scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, IImar’I Thomas added 19 points and No. 20 UCLA pulled away to beat Virginia 69-57 on Sunday.
Jaelynn Penn scored 16 points and joined Chou, Thomas and Dominique Onu with two 3-pointers. The Bruins (3-0) were 9 of 17 behind the arc (53%) and shot 51% overall (25 of 49).
The balanced scoring helped pick up the slack with leading scorer Charisma Osborne (21.5 ppg) out after injuring a foot in the last game. Osborne did not suit up but was walking on the sideline. UCLA was down to seven players for the game and three finished with four fouls.
Carole Miller led the Cavaliers (0-4) with 14 points.
The Bruins head to Florida for the Gulf Coast Showcase with three games in three days, beginning Friday.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.