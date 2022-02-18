GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Damian Chong Qui registered 16 points as Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Green Bay 74-55 on Friday night.
Deonte Billups had 15 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (17-10, 12-6 Horizon League), which won its sixth consecutive game. Jalon Pipkins added 13 points. Bobby Planutis had seven rebounds.
Kamari McGee had 19 points for the Phoenix (4-22, 3-14), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Emmanuel Ansong added 12 points.
The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Green Bay 71-55 on Feb. 6.
