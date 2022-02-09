Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
CVS Health Corp., down $6.04 to $104.79.
The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager gave investors a discouraging earnings forecast.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $148.39 to $1,608.74.
The Mexican food chain's fourth-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.
Paycom Software Inc., up $29.93 to $364.94.
The maker of human-resources and payroll software gave investors a strong revenue forecast.
Yum Brands Inc., up $2.73 to $127.70.
The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.
Mandiant Inc., up $1.27 to $19.02.
Microsoft is reportedly considering buying the computer security software company.
XPO Logistics Inc., up $5.34 to $69.68.
The freight transportation company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
NCR Corp., up $5.48 to $43.78.
The maker of ATMs reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results and announced a strategic review of its operations.
New Relic Inc., down $30.95 to $78.23.
The cloud-based software analytics company gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
