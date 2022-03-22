NEW YORK (AP) — A picture-book edition of a bestseller co-authored by the Nobel Peace Prize winners the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be published this fall.
Random House Children’s Books announced Tuesday that “The Little Book of Joy” will come out Sept. 27, with Rachel Neumann and Douglas Abrams collaborating on the text, and illustrations provided by artist Rafael López. In 2016, Archbishop Tutu and the Dalai Lama worked together on “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” which has sold more than 1 million copies and has been translated into more than 40 languages.
Tutu died last year at age 91.
“We are thrilled and honored that His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu created this book with us that brings their important message of joy directly to children,” Mallory Loher, executive vice president and publisher of “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” said in a statement.
“Particularly in light of the Archbishop’s passing, we are lucky to have this uplifting book that can inspire future generations of children to look at the world through his unique lens of wonder, generosity, and celebration,” Loher said.
