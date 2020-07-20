Re: “Tax Washington’s wealthy, don’t slash social services, for lasting economic recovery” [July 14, Opinion]:

State Rep. Ruth Kagi’s Op-Ed was

correct that a key to fixing the affordable child-care shortage is taxing the

rich. However, I and my organization, Radical Women, feel we have to expand

services beyond what Washington has previously had.

Child care needs to be free and

available 24-hours-a-day. If a parent stays home to care for their child, it

should be paid work. All child-care workers need to be unionized and paid

better. Many small child-care centers have been devastated due to the pandemic.

The Great Recession was handled in Washington state with more austerity and

slashing budgets. This hurt our economy in the long run.

Children receiving care is more

important than huge tax breaks for people who will never have to worry about

paying for shelter or child care. Affordable child care is better for our

economy. Our children’s children will thank us many times over.

Meagan Murphy, Seattle