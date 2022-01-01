KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs downgraded running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to out of Sunday's game in Cincinnati.
Edwards-Helaire hurt his shoulder early in the second half of last weekend's romp past Pittsburgh. He did not participate in practice this week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report before being downgraded Saturday.
The Chiefs activated running back Jerick McKinnon off injured reserve, where he'd been recovering from a hamstring injury, and planned for him to make the trip to Cincinnati. Darrel Williams will be the starter with McKinnon and Derrick Gore as the backups for the important AFC showdown.
The Chiefs already have clinched the AFC West but have an opportunity to earn the No. 1 seed with a win and some help from the Dolphins against the Titans. The Bengals can clinch the AFC North by beating Kansas City.
