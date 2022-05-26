Las Vegas Aces (7-1, 6-0 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (4-2, 3-0 Eastern Conference)
Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas visits the Chicago Sky after A'ja Wilson scored 24 points in the Aces' 104-76 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Chicago finished 16-16 overall last season while going 6-10 at home. The Sky averaged 83.3 points per game last season, 38.9 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.
Las Vegas went 11-5 on the road and 24-8 overall last season. The Aces averaged 89.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.2 last season.
INJURIES: Sky: None listed.
Aces: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.