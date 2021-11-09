CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have hired Greg Brown as their hitting coach, the team announced Tuesday night.
Brown is Chicago’s seventh hitting coach in 11 seasons. He replaces Anthony Iapoce, who departed after the Cubs hit .237 this year and finished with a 71-91 record.
Brown, 41, spent the past two seasons as the minor league hitting coordinator for Tampa Bay. Before joining the Rays, he spent nine seasons as the head coach at Nova Southeastern University. He was an area scout for the Houston Astros from 2009-10.
Brown was a catcher during his playing career, appearing in 142 minor league games over four seasons in the Marlins organization.
