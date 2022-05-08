LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr's two goals helped Chelsea clinch a third successive Women's Super League title on the final day of the season by beating Manchester United 4-2 on Sunday.
A comeback against United after trailing twice ensured Arsenal did not overtake Chelsea with a 2-0 victory over West Ham at the same time.
Martha Thomas’ header for fourth-place United was canceled out by Erin Cuthbert and Ella Toone's strike in the 25th was followed by Kerr's equalizing volley a minute into the second half.
Guro Reiten’s close-range finish gave Chelsea the lead for the first time in the 51st minute and another volley from Kerr in the 66th wrapped up a fifth WSL title for Emma Hayes' side.
Chelsea can add another title next Sunday in the Women's FA Cup final against Manchester City, which closed the WSL season by beating Reading 4-0 and finished third to take the final Champions League place.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.