NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Reece James scored a second-half double to lead Chelsea to a 3-0 victory at Newcastle on Saturday, extending the London club's lead at the top of the Premier League to three points.
The defender broke the deadlock against relegation-threatened Newcastle in the 65th minute. Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross fell to Reece on the right edge of the area and he slammed home a left-footed finish from a tight angle.
Chelsea began to find pockets of space as Newcastle legs tired and when Hudson-Odoi’s fierce drive struck Ciaran Clark, James fired in again in the 77th.
The visitors’ relentless approach was further rewarded three minutes later when Jorginho converted a penalty after Kai Havertz was tripped by goalkeeper Karl Darlow.
Chelsea was helped by second-place Liverpool being held 2-2 by Brighton. Newcastle remains next-to-last in the Premier League after equaling its longest winless run at the beginning of a top-flight season of 10 games, which was set in 1898 and 2018.
Graeme Jones remains in temporary charge of Newcastle after the new Saudi ownership fired Steve Bruce.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.