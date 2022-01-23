LONDON (AP) — A superb strike from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva’s headed goal gave Chelsea a 2-0 win over Tottenham to end a four-match winless run in the Premier League on Sunday.
Silva helped to protect parity before scoring, falling under a foul from Harry Kane in the first half to see the Tottenham striker's goal ruled out.
Ziyech’s curling, dipping strike came two minutes into the second half and Silva nodded in from Mason Mount’s free kick in the 55th minute to inflict Tottenham's first league loss since former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte took charge in November in his 10th match.
Chelsea’s first league win in five eased the heat on Thomas Tuchel as he marks a year as manager with his team in third place.
Tottenham fell to seventh spot, trailing the third-placed Blues by 11 points but with four games in hand.
