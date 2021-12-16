Start planning those road trips, Husky fans.
The Pac-12 released its 2022 football schedule on Thursday morning. And for the Huskies, it includes a Pac-12 opener at home against Stanford, back-to-back road games at UCLA and Arizona State, a bye preceding Pac-12 tests against Oregon State and Oregon, a Saturday Apple Cup and more.
Check out UW's full 2022 schedule below.
DATE | OPPONENT
Sept. 3 | KENT STATE
Sept. 10 | PORTLAND STATE
Sept. 17 | MICHIGAN STATE
Sept. 24 | STANFORD
Oct. 1 | at UCLA
Oct. 8 | at Arizona State
Oct. 15 | ARIZONA
Oct. 22 | at Cal
Oct. 29 | BYE
Nov. 5 | OREGON STATE
Nov. 12 | at Oregon
Nov. 19 | COLORADO
Nov. 26 | at Washington State
Dec. 2 | Pac-12 Championship Game (Las Vegas)
In the coming weeks, the Pac-12 and its television partners may change a small number of games across the conference from Saturday dates to Thursday or Friday, according to a conference press release.
The highlights of UW head coach Kalen DeBoer's first slate in Seattle include a non-conference test against Michigan State — which is currently 10-2 and ranked No. 10 in the country — inside Husky Stadium on Sept. 17, followed by a home Pac-12 opener against Stanford the following week. The Huskies then embark on arguably their most challenging back-to-back stretch of the season, with road games at UCLA and Arizona State (both of whom beat UW inside Husky Stadium this fall).
UW's bye week on Oct. 29 comes at arguably an opportune time, preceding a home test against Oregon State (Nov. 5) and a road rivalry game at Oregon (Nov. 12). The Huskies close the regular season with their first Saturday Apple Cup since 2017.
