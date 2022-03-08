CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chattanooga women's basketball coach Katie Burrows has stepped down after four seasons at her alma mater.
Athletic director Mark Wharton announced the move Tuesday.
“This was a tough decision to make, but after careful consideration and evaluation, a change in direction and leadership is needed at this time," Wharton said.
Burrows took over in 2018 when Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Jim Foster retired. Burrow went 46-68, including 7-23 this season.
Before taking over, she spent eight seasons as an assistant at Chattanooga working for both Wes Moore and Foster. Chattanooga went 255-95 and earned five NCAA Tournament berths during those eight seasons.
Burrows played for Chattanooga from 2000-04, when she was known as Katie Galloway. Chattanooga won four straight Southern Conference titles during her playing career and earned an NCAA Tournament victory her senior year.
