CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Peyton Chatagnier went 3-for-4 with four RBI — including the tying home run in the seventh and a bases-loaded double in the eighth — and Mississippi beat Arizona 7-4 on Saturday night at the Coral Gables Regional.
Ole Miss (33-22) plays Miami with the winner advancing to the regional final and Arizona plays Canisius in a loser-out game — both on Sunday.
Jacob Gonzalez and Tim Elko drew back-to-back walks to lead off the eighth inning and Kevin Graham reached on a fielder's choice when Gonzalez — who had to wait at second until two Arizona fielders nearly collided as Graham's blooper dropped in — was put out at third. Kemp Alderman walked and Hayden Dunhurst struck out before Chatagnier's double down leftfield line that, along with Chase Davis' fielding error, gave the Rebels a 7-4 lead.
Davis and Garen Caulfield each hit a solo shot in the bottom of the second to give Arizona a 2-0 lead but Gonzalez pulled a two-run home run down the line in right for Ole Miss in the top of the fourth. Tanner O’Tremba hit a two-out double to right, Davis was intentionally walked and Tony Bullard hit a double to right-center to put the Wildcats back in front in the bottom of the sixth but Chatagnier answered with a two-run shot that made it 4-4.
The regional, which originally was scheduled to begin Friday, was delayed a day due to a tropical storm in the area.
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.