COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter to a one-year contract.
Carter was with Washington last season and led the NFC in total return yards (1,038), kickoff return yards (904), kickoff returns (36) and kickoff return average (25.1). He also returned a kick 101 yards for a touchdown.
Carter will be going into his fifth season. He has a career 23.3 yard average on kickoff returns and 9.2 yard average on punt returns. He also has 58 career receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns.
