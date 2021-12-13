COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and entered league protocols.
Slater is the 10th Chargers player since the start of November that has been placed on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list. Wide receiver Keenan Allen and backup center Scott Quessenberry had positive tests last week and remain on the list.
Coach Brandon Staley said Allen is a possibility to return in time for Thursday night's key AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers (8-5) are the fifth seed in the AFC and a game behind the Chiefs for the division lead.
Slater, the 13th overall pick in April's draft, is the only player on the Chargers offense who has played all 838 offensive snaps this season. If Slater is unable to play, Trey Pipkins, Storm Norton or Matt Feiler would be the options at left tackle.
Defensive linemen Linval Joseph, Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington along with linebacker Drue Tranquill have also missed games because of COVID-19. Linebacker Joey Bosa, wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. were in protocols due to being close contacts, but did not miss any games following five straight days of negative tests.
