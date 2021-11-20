COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers linebackers Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Both are expected to play Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Tranquill entered protocols last week after testing positive. Bosa was placed on the list on Tuesday as the result of being an unvaccinated close contact after defensive linemen Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington tested positive.
Bosa has started all nine games this season and is tied for the league lead with three strip-sacks. He has 5 1/2 sacks overall. Tranquill has 39 tackles in seven games, including two starts.
The Chargers also activated defensive linemen Andrew Brown and Forrest Merrill, as well as cornerback Kiondre Thomas.
