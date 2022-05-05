COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers added another veteran to their defense, signing outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
Van Noy will be going into his ninth season. He had 66 tackles for the New England Patriots last season and was second on the team with five sacks. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.
Van Noy was released by the Patriots in March.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Van Noy was a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2014 before being traded to New England in 2016. He appeared in three straight Super Bowls with the Patriots before signing with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. He returned to New England last season after being released.
Van Noy is the second former Patriot that the Chargers have signed during the offseason. They signed cornerback J.C. Jackson early in free agency.
