PULLMAN – Chanelle Molina had game-high totals of 27 points and five assists to lead the Washington State women’s basketball team to a 69-59 victory over cold-shooting Colorado on Friday night.
Molina made 8 of 13 shots from the field and all nine of her free throws. She also had seven rebounds and four steals.
Borislava Hristova added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (11-12 overall, 4-7 Pac-12).
WSU made 40% of its three-point shots (8 of 20) and 93% of its free throws (13 of 14). Meanwhile, Colorado (14-8, 3-8) made 25% of its three-pointers (3 of 12) and 45% of its free throws (10 of 22).
Other Pac-12 games
• Mikayla Pivec of Lynnwood made a 10-foot jumper at the buzzer, lifting No. 9 Oregon State to a 64-62 victory over No. 19 Arizona State.
“I caught the ball, threw it up on target and we waited and waited, and it dropped in, so it was a good feeling,” Pivec said.
• Sabrina Ionescu recorded her latest triple-double as No. 3 Oregon routed No. 12 Arizona 85-52. Ionescu had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for her 24th career triple-double, extending her NCAA record.
Ruthy Hebard scored 22 points for the first-place Ducks (21-2, 10-1 Pac-12).
• Michaela Onyenwere had 29 points and 10 rebounds and No. 10 UCLA beat No. 6 Stanford 79-69. UCLA (20-2, 9-2) and the Cardinal (20-3, 9-2) are tied for second place in the Pac-12.