INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 21 points, including four free throws in the final 19 seconds, and St. John's defeated Butler 75-72 on Saturday.
There were 11 ties and 13 lead changes in the game.
St. John’s broke the game’s final tie on a Dylan Addae-Wusu free throw with 2:15 remaining for a 69-68 lead. From there, two free throws by Tareq Coburn and four by Champagnie were enough to hold off the Bulldogs. A last-second 3-pointer by Butler failed to draw iron.
Champagnie shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. He added eight rebounds. Aaron Wheeler had 13 points for St. John's (13-9, 5-6 Big East Conference). Posh Alexander added 12 points as did Joel Soriano.
Bo Hodges scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-12, 4-8). Bryce Nze added 14 points. Aaron Thompson had seven assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.