CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw for two touchdowns and scored on a 55-yard run to lead Charleston Southern to a 27-14 victory over Campbell on Saturday.
Chambers hit Cayden Jordan for a 26-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring and his touchdown run with 1:15 remaining in the fourth quarter put the game away for the Buccaneers (3-4, 2-3 Big South).
Charleston Southern led 20-0 through three quarters before Campbell (3-5, 2-3) rallied with a 9-yard touchdown catch and a 1-yard touchdown run by Bryant Barr.
Chambers completed 34 of 48 passes for 255 yards for the Bucs. He had 102 yards rushing on eight carries. Jordan had nine catches for 134 yards.
Campbell's Wiley Hartley completed 28 of 45 passes for 275 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Barr was the Camels' leading rusher with 29 yards and they were held to 49 yards on the ground.
Charleston Southern allowed a total of 33 points in three home games, all wins.
