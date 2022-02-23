ORONO, Maine (AP) — Matt Cerruti posted 18 points as Albany narrowly beat Maine 72-68 on Wednesday night.
Jamel Horton had 14 points for Albany (13-15, 9-7 America East Conference). Trey Hutcheson added 12 points and Justin Neely had 10 points.
Byron Ireland had 13 points for the Black Bears (6-21, 3-13). Maks Klanjscek added 12 points and Peter Filipovity had 11 points.
The Great Danes evened the season series against the Black Bears. Maine defeated Albany 73-63 on Feb. 9.
