GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Danny Wuestenfeld's two-out single in the bottom of the 12th scored pinch-runner Zach Lechnir to give Central Michigan a 3-2 win over Liberty in a loser-out game at the Gainsville Regional on Saturday.
Garrett Navarra singled to center field to open the 12th and advanced to second when Mario Camilletti was hit by a pitch. Justin Simpson moved the runners up before Lechnir came in to run for Navarra.
Cade Hungate got Jakob Marsee to line out to second base for the second out, but Wuestenfeld slapped the next pitch into left for the winner.
The Chippewas (43-18) play another elimination game Sunday against the loser of the Oklahoma-Florida game.
Central Michigan starter Jordan Patty went six innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits with five walks and seven strikeouts. Adam Mrakitsch (7-1) pitched the other six innings, giving up two hits and a run with two walks and three strikeouts.
Liberty (37-23) tied the game in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Logan Mathieu following Three Hillier's double and a sacrifice bunt.
Joe Adametz III went six innings for the Flames before Mason Fluharty pitched five hitless innings. Hungate (2-1) came on in the 12th.
