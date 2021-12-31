NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Snoddy registered 14 points and nine rebounds as Central Connecticut beat St. Francis (N.Y.) 67-55 on Friday night.
Ian Krishnan also scored 14 points for Central Connecticut (4-10, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Trenton McLaughlin and Davonte Sweatman each had 11 points.
St. Francis scored 18 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored a season-high 27 points and had six rebounds for the Terriers (3-10, 0-2). Rob Higgins added 15 points.
