CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jared Chatham had 18 points to lead seven Central Arkansas players in double figures as the Bears rolled past Champion Christian College 119-47 on Friday.
Camren Hunter added 17 points, Elias Cato chipped in 13, and Darious Hall and Churchill Bounds each had 12. Chatham shot 9 for 11 from the field. Hunter also had 13 rebounds and seven assists, while Hall posted nine rebounds.
Central Arkansas (3-10) posted season highs with 63 rebounds and 29 assists.
Kyle Malone had 13 points for the Tigers. Braylon Hawkins and Ariyon Williams each had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.