Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oregon and southeast Washington, including the following areas, in Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, John Day Basin, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In southeast Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning and afternoon will continue to move over areas with nearly saturated soils. Localized heavier rainfall outputs from stronger storms may also increase flood risk. In addition, burn scars such as the Green Ridge fire burn scar may result in an increased risk of flooding and debris flow if they are affected by heavy downpours. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&