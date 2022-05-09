MILWAUKEE (AP) — Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams won't play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against Milwaukee on Tuesday because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.
Williams had surgery to repair torn cartilage in his knee on March 30. The 6-foot-9 forward/center didn’t return until Game 3 of the Celtics’ first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets. He had started each of the first three games against the Bucks.
“It’s not unexpected to have this after a surgery,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said before the game. “There’s been soreness at times, but it’s a little more irritated today."
Udoka said Grant Williams would replace Robert Williams in the Celtics’ lineup Tuesday. Udoka was optimistic that Robert Williams would be available for Thursday's Game 5.
Robert Williams has averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 1.7 assists and 23.3 minutes in this series. The Celtics trail the defending champion Bucks 2-1.
Williams took an elbow to the face from Milwaukee's Bobby Portis during the Bucks’ 103-101 Game 3 victory.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.