This week, with St. Patrick's Day on the horizon, a green stripe will be painted down Fourth Avenue, Ireland's patron saint will be welcomed on the southern shores of Lake Union, and a parade, marathon and more festive events will take place in honor of Irish Heritage Club's Irish Week.
Stretching across three weekends from March 5-19, Irish Week highlights Irish tradition, music, dancing, history and more, and "whether you were born in Ireland, have any Irish abstraction or have no connection to Ireland, I think people will enjoy it and learn something," said John Keane, Irish Heritage Club board member and Irish Week event organizer of 40 years.
Following the traditional story of St. Patrick's journey to Ireland with Irish pirates around A.D. 400, the landing of St. Patrick will be re-created as part of Irish Week at 5 p.m. March 12 in South Lake Union (near MOHAI; 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle).
"St. Patrick was brought to Ireland back in the fifth century by Irish pirates. He escaped from our map for seven years, escaped back to France and then eventually became a priest and a bishop and then decided he wanted to go back to Ireland to Christianize the Irish. So, that's the how St. Patrick's Day started in Ireland," Keane said.
During this re-enactment, the Pirates of the Emerald Isle will deliver Ireland's patron saint back to Seattle, dropping him off for all to see. St. Patrick's Landing will be followed by the "Laying O' the Green Stripe" on Fourth Avenue (from Jefferson to Pine Street) at 6 p.m. March 12, another local tradition linked to history.
In the 1960s, Seattle's John Doyle Bishop started the custom of painting a green stripe on a Seattle street in celebration of the holiday.
"Every year on St. Patrick's Day, he would go out and paint the green stripe on Fifth Avenue in front of his store. It got to be a big joke because every year, the Seattle police would bring him down to the station and charge him with something,” Keane said. “It would never cost him a penny, but he would get all this publicity out of it, and there'd be a little story in the paper about 'John Doyle Bishop is hauled in again for painting a green stripe in front of his store.' "
This miniature, paradelike procession and the green stripe — painted with environment-friendly paint — will mark the route of the St. Patrick's Day parade taking place the next day.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Seattle's first St. Patrick's Day parade in 1972, as well as the 40th anniversary of Seattle Center's Irish Festival. The St. Patrick's Day Parade is a milelong procession of music, dance, Irish wolfhounds, Seattle Seafair Pirates, DeLoreans and more.
To begin the parade at 1 p.m. March 13, the parade marshals — Enda Kenny, former Irish prime minister; Heather Murphy, longtime Seattle Irish community member; Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell; Galway, Ireland, Mayor Martina O’Connor; and Doireann O’Brien, Ireland’s vice consul — will raise the Irish flag in front of the King County Administration Building. The raising of the flag will be followed by trumpeters playing the Irish and United States national anthems.
The parade will then head north on Fourth Avenue from James Street and end at Westlake Park. The parade's closing ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Seattle Center, where Day 2 of Seattle Center's Irish Festival continues. If you're wondering how you can easily get from Westlake to Seattle Center, take the monorail! From 2-3 p.m., you can ride free to Seattle Center.
From noon-6 p.m. on March 12 and 13, Irish Festival visitors can find vendors with Irish and Celtic goods, workshops, an art exhibition, music, children’s activities, traditional Irish food and dance and more at the Seattle Center Armory (305 Harrison St., Seattle).
Find more information at: irishclub.org/irish-week-2022 and seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/irish-festival
St. Patrick's Day events
Here are some other Irish Week and St. Patrick's Day events happening in the Puget Sound area.
Irish Business Breakfast — March 11
Irish Network Seattle hosts a conversation with Enda Kenny, former Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland, and Doireann O'Brien, vice consul general of the Consulate of Ireland in San Francisco. Participants will also network and learn about Ireland's presence in Seattle. Register online; free. 1325 Sixth Ave., Seattle; irishclub.org
St. Patrick's Day Festival — March 12
Celtic Attic hosts a St. Patrick's Day festival with more than 30 local artists and vendors 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Freighthouse Square in Tacoma. There will also be a leprechaun photo booth, goody bags, treats and more. Free. 2501 E. D St., Tacoma; 360-531-1107; celticattic.com
St. Patrick's Day Dash — March 13
The 38th annual St. Patrick's Day Dash returns to Seattle Center with a 5K race, leprechaun lap (1K loop for kids), post-dash bash, costume contests, live music and more. The 5K race will start at 8:45 a.m. Register online; prices vary. Seattle Center International Fountain, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; stpatsdash.com
St. Patrick’s Day Mass — March 17
Participate in Mass readings and prayers from the Mass of St. Patrick as celebrated in Ireland at noon. Free. St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2702 Broadway E., Seattle; irishclub.org
Irish Genealogy Seminar — March 19
Enjoy a day of Irish genealogical research conducted by genealogy specialists Steven Morrison and Jean Roth 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The workshop includes introductions to Irish genealogy research, Irish Quaker migration, resources and more. Register online; $40. 844 N.E. 78th St., Seattle; irishclub.org
What else is happening
Here are some other events happening March 11-17 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, fill out the form at the bottom of the post. Please check event websites for more information, including coronavirus requirements.
Cider & Ale Trail — March 11
Kent Downtown Partnership presents Cider & Ale Trail 6-9 p.m. Participants will taste specialty beer and cider offerings from regional brewers. There will also be a live music performance. Half Lion Brewery, 2 Towns Cider House, Black Fleet Brewing and more will be present. Purchase tasting tickets (includes 10 tastings, disposable glass, wrist band and program guide) online; $35. 202 West Gowe St., Kent; 253-813-6976; downtownkentwa.com
RAGS Wearable Art Sale 2022 — March 11-13
The 28th annual RAGS Wearable Art Sale and Gallery Competition returns to an online event for its 28th year of supporting YWCA Pierce County’s lifesaving domestic violence services. Creative jewelry, clothing and accessories from more than 50 artists are offered for sale at the boutique-style show. RAGS also features a gallery of one-of-a-kind works with winners in several categories earning cash awards. Free. ywcapiercecounty.org/wearable-art-sale
Mountain Pride: Pride in the Pow — March 11-13
In partnership with Seattle Pride and QPOC Hikers, Crystal Mountain celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with this three-day Pride event, which features a snowshoe tour and dinner, ski lessons, drag performances and more. Register online; prices vary. 33914 Crystal Mountain Blvd., Enumclaw; 833-279-7895; crystalmountainresort.com
Once Upon a Symphony — March 13
Philharmonia Northwest presents a children's concert in-person and online at 2 p.m. Participants will learn about what each instrument in the orchestra can do and will write a song together. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; 206-675-9727; philharmonianw.org
Virtual Writers Read — March 13
Presented by Seattle Public Library and African-American Writers' Alliance, this monthly reading series features local writers reading from their diverse repertoires of poetry, short stories, novels and essays 2-4 p.m. The event will end with a question-and-answer session, followed by an open mic session. Register online; free. spl.org
Pi Day Celebration at Kirkland Urban — March 14
Join Kirkland Urban for a Pi Day Celebration featuring a pi recitation competition, interactive scavenger hunt, giveaways from a variety of retailers at Kirkland Urban, a live DJ and more kid-friendly activities 3-5 p.m. Free. 425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland; kirklandurban.com
South American Stunners for PNW Gardens — March 16
Bellevue Botanical Garden Society presents an in-person class that explores South America's variety of horticultural bounty for gardens as well as our avian friends and pollinators at 7 p.m. Daniel Sparler will highlight appealing options including annuals, perennials, succulents, vines, shrubs and more. Register online; $15/nonmembers, $10.50/members. 12001 Main St., Bellevue; 425-452-2750; bellevuebotanical.org
2022 Salish Sea Early Music Festival — March 17
The Salish Sea Early Music Festival presents four performances in Seattle with repeat performances in cities around the Puget Sound and in Canada for its 11th annual festival of early chamber music. The festival begins at 7:30 p.m. March 17 with "Russian Guitar and Beethoven's Flute for our Ukrainian Friends" and extends through May 26. Suggested donation of $15, $20 or $25 (ages 18 and under are free). 8208 18th Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206-523-9636; salishseafestival.org/seattle
Ticket Alert
Here are some future events with ticket sales recently announced.
The Weeknd
The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn worldwide stadium tour will stop in Seattle Aug. 25 at Lumen Field. Ticket sales for the North American dates began March 10. theweeknd.com/tour
