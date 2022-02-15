Ahh, February … the month of love. I don’t know why I always associate February with chocolate, cookies, cakes and sweet treats. I guess when I think of February, I think of Valentine's Day; Valentine's Day makes me think of love, and I love any sweet baked goody I can get my hands on. This February, even though Valentine’s Day is over, I’m in the mood to keep the love going all month long.
Growing up, I got so excited for the school Valentine’s Day parties. Someone would always bring in cookies or cupcakes. We would pass out our valentines, and spend the afternoon having fun and eating candy. Those memories for me are so wonderful. This year I’m feeling a bit nostalgic for the simplicity of life, so I embarked on a journey to make a plain and easy heart-shaped cutout sugar cookie — something that may have been shared on a Valentine’s Day of my past.
This recipe is exactly that — simple, easy and nostalgic. It is a great activity to do with the kiddos, too. I like to eat just a plain sugar cookie (weird, I know), but there is something so delicious about that simplicity. If you are feeling up for it, however, these cookies go great with a buttercream frosting and a few sprinkles. If chocolate is your thing, melt some chocolate and drizzle it on top for a little extra decadence.
I use a stand mixer to mix and combine all of my ingredients, but a hand mixer works just as well, and all of the same instructions apply. Happy baking!
_____
Cutout sugar cookies
Preparation time: 45 minutes (with 2-hour resting time)
Servings: about 48 cookies
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 ½ cups butter, room temperature
- 3 tablespoons cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 ¾ cups sugar
- 1 egg + 1 egg yolk, room temperature
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¾ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 heart-shaped cookie cutter
STEPS:
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream together the butter, cream cheese and sugar on medium-high until light and fluffy or about 3 minutes.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the dry ingredients. Set aside.
- Reduce the mixer speed to medium, and add the egg and egg yolk separately, mixing completely between each addition.
- Reduce the mixer speed to slow. Add in the dry ingredients and vanilla and mix until just combined, about 1 minute.
- Turn cookie dough out onto parchment paper or plastic wrap. Press down into a flat circle about 1 to 1.5 inches thick. Wrap and refrigerate for about 2 hours.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Pull dough out of the refrigerator and place on a floured surface.
- Sprinkle flour over dough and roll out with a rolling pin to 1/6- to 1/8-inch thickness.
- Cut out using your favorite heart-shaped cookie cutter.
- Bake for 10 minutes on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Cool completely on a cooling rack before decorating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.