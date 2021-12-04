ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III appeared to suffer a left knee injury and CBS reported that the wouldn't return in the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship game against top-ranked Georgia.
Metchie walked gingerly off the field Saturday on the final drive before halftime after a non-contact injury. He had grabbed at his left knee.
The Tide's No. 2 receiver, Metchie had six catches for 97 yards and a 13-yard touchdown in the opening half. He and Jameson Williams had both topped the 1,000-yard mark for the season entering the game.
