WASHINGTON (AP) — Nathan Cayo had 19 points as Richmond topped George Washington 84-71 on Tuesday night.
Tyler Burton added 17 points, and Grant Golden and Jacob Gilyard each had 15 for the Spiders (18-10, 9-6 Atlantic 10).
Cayo hit 9 of 11 shots. He added eight rebounds. Golden also had six assists.
Joe Bamisile scored a career-high 29 points and had seven rebounds for the Colonials (11-15, 7-7). Brayon Freeman added 19 points and James Bishop had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.