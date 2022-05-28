KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Cody Cropper delivered a one-save shutout while Lucas Cavallini scored a pivotal goal in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.
Cavallini’s game-winner came on a penalty kick in the 24th minute to secure the win for the Whitecaps (4-7-2).
Sporting KC (3-8-4) outshot the Whitecaps 10-6, with one shot on goal to two for the Whitecaps.
Cropper saved the one shot he faced for the Whitecaps. Tim Melia saved one of the two shots he faced for Sporting KC.
